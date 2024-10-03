Home / Boxing Videos / FACE OFF: Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke 2

FACE OFF: Fabio Wardley vs. Frazer Clarke 2

DAZN Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Watch Fabio Wardley and Frazer Clarke’s highly anticipated rematch as part of the undercard for the spectacular Riyadh Season event headlined by Artur Beterbiev vs. Dmitry Bivol on DAZN on October 12. Buy now on DAZN.com 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

@Turki_alalshikh

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube
Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇
Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN
DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#beterbievbivol #wardleyclarke2 #riyadhseason #DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing

Tags

About DAZN Boxing

Check Also

Shabaz Masoud blasts “EMOTIONAL” rival Liam Davies ahead of fierce World Title Bout 😤⚔️

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for more exclusive behind-the-scenes content – https://www.youtube.com/c/FrankWarrenQueensberryPromotions Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/frank_warren_official/ Twitter: …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved