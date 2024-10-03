Kreps and Rivas fight for the WBA Fedelatin belt  – World Boxing Association

Mikiah Kreps and Mayerlin Rivas will fight this Friday night for the World Boxing Association (WBA) Fedelatin bantamweight title at the Seneca Niagara Casino & Hotel in Niagara Falls, New York.

The American, who debuted in 2020 and is a native of the city, is undefeated in eight professional appearances. Now she will have a very important fight for her growth since she has the chance to win the regional title in her own house and she is motivated for that.

However, she will not find an easy challenge since her opponent will be the former Venezuelan world champion, Mayerlin Rivas. La “Monita” is coming off a loss to Erika Cruz in a close decision last November, when she lost the super bantamweight world title.

Rivas will be moving down to bantamweight, a division in which she also reigned in the past and knows that a win will give her the opportunity to re-energize and get a new world title shot, which is her main goal in the short term.

Kreps has 8 wins, 3 of them by knockout, while Rivas has 17 wins, 5 losses, 3 draws and 11 knockouts.