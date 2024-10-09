Watch as Artur Beterbiev takes to the ring to perform a different kind of Media Workout just three days out before his Undisputed clash with Dmitry Bivol!
#shorts #boxing #beterbievbivol
Watch as Artur Beterbiev takes to the ring to perform a different kind of Media Workout just three days out before his Undisputed clash with Dmitry Bivol!
#shorts #boxing #beterbievbivol
Tags * ARTUR Beterbiev Bivol Boxing crazy Eddie Hearn Fight Interview Matchroom Matchroom Boxing shows Strength
Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel …