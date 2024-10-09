Wardley and Clarke 2 for WBA regional belt at the Riyadh Season  – World Boxing Association

Fabio Wardley will defend his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental heavyweight title this Saturday against Frazer Clarke in a rematch fight as the co-main event of the Riyadh Season at the Kingdom Arena.

It will be a great prelude to the showdown between Dmitry Bivol and Artur Beterbiev, one of the most interesting fights of the year and one that deserved a quality bout as a precursor.

Wardley and Clarke faced each other last April 31 in London and after a great fight ended in a draw. They are two fighters on the rise and with an interesting rivalry that promise a lot, that’s why their confrontation has generated so many expectations and they will have a second fight in this great scenario.

The regional belt of the pioneer organization will be at stake and that will be a great incentive. Wardley wants to keep it in his possession, while Clarke will be looking to become monarch and continue ascending in his career.

Wardley has a record of 17 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 16 knockouts. Clarke has 8 wins, 0 losses, 1 draw and 6 knockouts.