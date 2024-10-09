Home / Boxing Videos / Tim Tszyu reacts to being Australia's 7th-most Googled person

Tim Tszyu reacts to being Australia's 7th-most Googled person

Premier Boxing Champions 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



From the top of the super welterweight rankings to the top of Australia’s Google searches—Tim Tszyu’s impact extends beyond boxing. ⌨️🥊

#MurtazalievTszyu

Tags

About Premier Boxing Champions

Check Also

Artur Beterbiev Shows Off CRAZY Strength Before Bivol Fight 🤯💪

Watch as Artur Beterbiev takes to the ring to perform a different kind of Media …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved