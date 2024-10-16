“Don't Talk About It, Be About It!” 🎥 Jack Catterall Vs Regis Prograis Promo Shoot





Go behind the scenes for the Jack Catterall vs Regis Prograis promo shoot video as the two prepare to do battle on October 26 in Manchester! There’s so much on the line for both Super Lightweights as they prepare to Stand On Business at the Co-op Live!

#CatterallPrograis #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing

