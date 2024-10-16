Tellez defends his WBA regional belt against Gonzalez in a big event  – World Boxing Association

Yoenis Tellez will defend his World Boxing Association Continental Latin American super welterweight crown against Johan Gonzalez this Saturday night at the Caribe Royale Hotel in Orlando, Florida.

The Cuban prospect will face the Venezuelan puncher in a very interesting fight that promises action in the important venue of the Florida city, which is gaining more and more prominence in the boxing world.

Tellez, 24 years old, will be in the second defense of his regional title. He won it last December with a knockout victory over Livan Romero and defended it against Joseph Jackson in a unanimous decision on April 25.

Gonzalez is 33 years old and has an extensive professional career, in addition to a great experience in the amateur arena, where he represented his country in several of the most important events in the world. He had a tough knockout loss in May against Jesus Ramos in Las Vegas, but came back in August to beat Ivan Herrera in his native Venezuela and now feels ready for another big challenge.

Tellez has 8 wins, is undefeated and has knocked out 6 opponents. Gonzalez has 35 wins, 3 losses and 34 knockouts.