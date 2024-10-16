WBA Europe had a working day in Spain – World Boxing Association

WBA Europe had a working day with the president of the World Boxing Association (WBA) during his visit to Spain. An important point of the president’s agenda during this tour was to meet with the directors of the region, including its director Mariana Borissova, as well as Jesper Jensen and Thomas Puetz.

Different points were discussed in a meeting in which they talked about the evolution of this region and its importance for the organization, in addition to various sports and technological projects that are on the way.

Mendoza’s intention is that WBA Europe continues to grow, covering more territories and playing an important role in world boxing. He thanked Borissova for her commitment to the organization and also thanked Puetz and Jensen for their important work.

The invitation was to continue working hard and make the organization continue to expand for the benefit of the sport and its players in the region.