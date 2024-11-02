Home / Boxing Videos / LIVE Undercard | Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title Fight 💥

LIVE Undercard | Liam Davies vs Shabaz Masoud IBO World Super-Bantamweight Title Fight 💥

Frank Warren's Queensberry Promotions Boxing Videos



Join us at the BP Pulse Live Arena, Birmingham for the live undercard of Liam Davies’ IBO World Super-Bantamweight title defence against the undefeated Shabaz Masoud. Watch Mykyle Ahmed, Eoghan Lavin & Bradley Thompson as they look to add another win to their young careers. Catch the full card from 7pm on TNT Sports.

