“Canelito” Maia & Carbajal Shine at WBA Future Champions – World Boxing Association

Rising prospects Gleybert “Canelito” Maia and Diego Carbajal battled through tough challenges to emerge victorious in the season opener of the WBA Future Champions tournament. The action-packed event took place Saturday night at the Centro Recreacional Yesterday in Maracay, set against a festive backdrop of boxing’s next generation in action.

Both young fighters had to dig deep to overcome their toughest opposition yet in the World Boxing Association’s (WBA) developmental program, proving their mettle in hard-fought bouts.

“Canelito” Remains Undefeated in Toughest Test Yet

In the night’s main event, Miranda’s “Canelito” Maia (8-0-0) extended his undefeated streak with a gritty unanimous decision victory over Aragua’s Ronaldo Chacón (6-5-2) in an intense eight-round bantamweight showdown. Maia had to showcase his full arsenal to edge out Chacón in what was his most difficult fight to date, solidifying his status as one of the top rising talents in the division.

Carbajal Overcomes Knockdown to Secure Sixth Win

Carabobo’s Diego Carbajal (6-0-0) had a night full of drama in his featherweight bout against Aragua’s Derek Areinamo. The young slugger hit the canvas in the very first round after eating a thunderous shot from Areinamo, barely beating the count. But after shaking off the early scare, Carbajal mounted a strong comeback, taking control in the later rounds and securing a unanimous decision victory—his toughest test yet. The fight was the most intense battle of the night, capping off an event held in honor of WBA Emeritus President Gilberto Mendoza on his birthday.

Vera Defends National Title, Aray Bounces Back

In another standout bout, Zulia’s Geremy Vera (9-0-0) successfully defended his national super flyweight title, outpointing Angel Fernández over six rounds in a unanimous decision victory.

Meanwhile, Guárico’s José Aray (17-1-0) got back in the win column after outboxing José Luis Beltrán on the scorecards.

Knockouts Close the Show

Miranda’s Jorge Espinoza delivered fireworks, scoring a TKO victory over debuting Guárico native José Guarecuco. Also making a statement was Yennker Cáceres, who stopped Aragua’s Anderson Hernández in the second round.