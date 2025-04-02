Kenshiro Teraji & Gary Antuanne Russell Shine in March for the WBA – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has named Japan’s Kenshiro “The Amazing Boy” Teraji as the Fighter of the Month for March, while Gary Antuanne Russell earned an honorable mention for his stellar performance in the ring.

Kenshiro Teraji: March’s Best Fighter

Kenshiro Teraji further cemented his status as one of the premier light flyweights in the sport by unifying the WBA and WBC titles in a thrilling showdown against Seigo Yuri Akui. The fight was a dramatic, action-packed battle that saw Teraji score a last-round TKO, showcasing his skill, resilience, and unwavering determination.

With this victory, Teraji not only solidifies his place among Japan’s elite fighters but also continues to build his legacy on the global stage as one of the standout figures in modern boxing.

Gary Antuanne Russell: Honorable Mention

Meanwhile, Gary Antuanne Russell earned WBA Honorable Mention for his emotional and dominant performance in the super lightweight division. Russell fulfilled a lifelong promise to his late father, capturing the WBA 140-pound title with a commanding victory over José Valenzuela.

His triumph was not just a personal milestone but also a statement to the boxing world—Russell is a serious force to be reckoned with in his weight class. His discipline, relentless work ethic, and dedication have been the key to his rise.

Both Teraji and Russell epitomize excellence and commitment in the ring, continuing to inspire boxing fans worldwide with their remarkable performances.