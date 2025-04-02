Lauren Price Named WBA Female Fighter of the Month – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) has named Lauren Price as its Female Fighter of the Month, recognizing her outstanding career trajectory and recent dominance in the ring. The Welsh sensation, who recently unified the WBA, IBF, and WBC welterweight titles with a statement win over Natasha Jonas, continues to establish herself as one of the most formidable forces in women’s boxing today.

At 30 years old, Price remains undefeated since turning professional in 2022. Her victory over Jonas wasn’t just about adding belts to her collection—it was a masterclass in technical skill, speed, and precision. In what has been hailed as one of the best fights of 2025 so far, Price dictated the action from start to finish, proving exactly why she’s considered one of the greatest female fighters of her generation.

Honorable Mention: Cherneka Johnson

The WBA also recognized Cherneka “Sugar Neekz” Johnson with an Honorable Mention for her continued dominance in the super bantamweight division. The Australian-born, New Zealand-raised fighter has been a mainstay in women’s boxing, boasting an impressive record and multiple championship reigns.

Most recently, Johnson successfully defended her WBA world title against Nina Hughes, once again proving her ability to compete at the highest level. Her dedication and passion have made her an inspiration, and this recognition serves as further proof of her growing impact on women’s boxing.