“Rockin’ Fights” 49 Card includes Wendy Toussaint, undefeated prospects Micky Scala, Harley Burke and other fan favorites | Star Boxing

Long Island, NY (November 13, 2024) – Joe DeGuardia announced the full card for Star Boxing’s 49th edition of its acclaimed “Rockin’ Fights” series on November 23 at the Paramount in Huntington, NY.

Local fan favorite Wendy (‘Haitian Fire’) Toussaint, (15-3-0, 7 KO) will be back in action as he takes on Brian Agustin Arregui (10-4-0, 7 KO) at RF49. This is Toussaint’s first fight back since his close title fight loss in South Africa this past June.

Newly signed undefeated super welterweight Micky Scala (10-0-0, 6 KO) makes his Star Boxing debut when he takes on Luis Caraballo Ramos (7-5-1, 7KO). The exciting Italian-American prospect is ranked #24 in the USA and figures to hopes to become the next champ climbing thru the Star Boxing stable. Ramos, from Carolina, Puerto Rico is a tough opponent who has the distinction of having all seven of his victories coming by knockout/TKO.

Other Bouts not Previously Announced:

In a bout that figures to be a barn burner battle, Undefeated Irish-American laborer, Harley Burke (8-0-0, 7 KO) takes on Tevin Terrance. Harley is from Yonkers, NY and a local prospect who knows he can’t underestimate the tough as nails First Nation Canadian from Quebec. Terrance has fought before at the Paramount and each fight ended in thrilling split decision draws. Don’t miss this six-round super middleweight bout.

Yet another undefeated fighter will be showcased when John Gjini (13-0-0, 12 KO), a Bronx trained Albanian favorite hailing from Greenwich, Connecticut fights in a six-round featherweight bout against Luis Porozo (18-11-0).

Glen Cove, Long Island’s Frank Monaco (2-0-0) will look to feed off his enthusiastic local fanbase during his four-round super middleweight bout against Victor Pradis (2-2-0). Monaco will be entering the NYC Fire Department academy in 2025 and plans on fighting fires and opponents thereafter.

Last but certainly not least, Brooklyn/Queens own ‘KING’ David Malul (1-0-0) will look to build off his thrilling debut in front of a raucous crowd at Rockin’ Fights 48 in September. That breathtaking fight saw one of the most astonishing first round pro debuts in history. King David fought Goliath, who towered over David, dropping David twice in the first round. In a thrilling comeback, David roared back and knocked out his opponent in the amazing first round sending his flag waving Jewish fans into captivating celebration.

The last show was sold out. Be sure not to miss Rockin’ Fights 49 on November 23, 2024!

