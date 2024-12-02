Liam Paro's Crowning Moment In Puerto Rico | Matias Vs Paro Full Fight





Unbeaten Aussie Liam Paro catapulted himself to the very top of the 140lbs division with a sensational away victory over the feared Subriel Matias back in June to land the IBF World Title. The first defense is just days away, back in Puerto, against 18-0 mandatory challenger Richardson Hitchins. Watch the moment Paro defied the odds to bring the belt back down under ahead of this Saturday’s clash.

