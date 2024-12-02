Home / Boxing Videos / Sam Noakes vs Ryan Walsh Locked In 🔒 | Trio of Championships on the Line in Domestic Dust Up 🔥

San Noakes and Ryan Walsh are just a matter of days away from their lightweight clash at Wembley Arena. With the British, Commonwealth and International titles on the line, there’s plenty of motivation for both men to be victorious in the capital.

Before that, they had to face each other across a table with the door locked, in an intense setting, to discuss their upcoming showdown with Dev Sahni.

