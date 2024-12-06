Home / Boxing Videos / Full Fight | Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington! 'El Cugar' Puts In Lights Out Performance! (FREE)

Full Fight | Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington! 'El Cugar' Puts In Lights Out Performance! (FREE)

Golden Boy Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Raul Curiel Scores His 8th Consecutive Stoppage, Impressive Mexican Contender Has 13KOs In His 15 Pro Fights!

Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington
Sept. 7th, 2023 – Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, CA – #CurielPennington

