Full Fight | Raul Curiel vs Courtney Pennington! 'El Cugar' Puts In Lights Out Performance! (FREE)

Rafael Espinoza-Robeisy Ramirez II ~ Oscar Valdez-Emmanuel Navarrete II ESPN 11/7 Night of the rematches this Saturday. First off, this is going to be a seriously late card from the looks of it. Listed to go until Midnight possibly... […]

rip israel 'magnifico' vazquez rest in paradise […]

The greatest Boxing card ever! Briton Daniel Dubois will defend his world heavyweight title against former champion Joseph Parker in Saudi Arabia on 22 February. Dubois, 27,... […]

When will an American become heavyweight Champion again? I recognize that Football and basketball being more mainstream have hurt our chances at getting back on top. America has a lot of quantity in... […]

Derek Chisora v Otto Wallin British heavyweight Derek Chisora will face Sweden's Otto Wallin in Manchester on Saturday, 8 February. A veteran of 48 fights, Chisora will turn... […]

What to Look for When Choosing Boxing Gloves When choosing boxing gloves, it's crucial to focus on comfort, durability, and support. Whether you're hitting the bag or sparring, a well-designed... […]

Meanwhile... in other boxing news (Collazo KO win at 105) Little guys need some love too. ;D While most of the world was watching the Jake Paul - Mike Tyson circus... 105-pound world champion Oscar... […]

Frank Bruno in the present day I saw a thread on the Betfred group the other day asking people how they thought Bruno would do if he was around today and against Joshua, Fury etc ... […]

Andre Ward DESERVED a Canelo fight! Ward deserved that multi-million dollar pay day for all he put into the sport at the highest level. Man, I wished he stuck around longer to get that. […]

Ring Magazine sold to Turki Alalshikh Just seen this. A long time since I bought a hard copy but still refer to their ratings for definitive view. Not sure how I feel about it being on... […]

Zurdo Ramirez v Chris Billam-Smith Image: https://pbs.twimg.com/media/GcEZvo_WkAA-TlR?format=jpg&name=900x900 zurdo ramirez v chris billam-smith jose ramirez v arnold barboza ... […]

Deontay Wilder claims he unknowingly fought his last two bouts with a broken arm. Primo will love this! Deontay Wilder claims he unknowingly fought his last two bouts with a broken arm. "I broke my arm way back in November... […]

Ward v Crawford sparring! Did you guys see this? This is an edited made for viewers sparring session between Andre Ward and Terence Crawford. This was done about 3 months ago... […]