“I Want To Inflict As Much Pain As Possible” Chev Clarke Prepares For European Title Test

Exclusive In Camp feature with British Cruiserweight Champion Chev Clarke as he prepares to add the European Title to his collection against France’s 15-0 Leonardo Mosquea in Monte-Carlo on December 14, live on DAZN.

***

