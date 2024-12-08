Yankiel Rivera impressed in Puerto Rico – World Boxing Association

Yankiel Rivera put on another dominant performance on Saturday night and defeated Angel Gonzalez by a fourth round technical knockout to retain his World Boxing Association (WBA) Continental Americas flyweight belt at the Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

The 27-year-old easily dominated a more experienced professional opponent like Gonzalez, who came into the bout undefeated and saw his streak snapped against the former amateur boxer nicknamed ‘El Doctorcito’.

Rivera faced an aggressive opponent who came out looking for him from the first bell, but he worked very well with his movement in the ring and was able to counter-attack in a good way to nullify his opponent and in the end land a right hook that sent him to the canvas with no chance of recovery.

Rivera’s career continues to rise and he remains the regional champion of the pioneer organisation. His record stands at 7 wins, no losses and 3 knockouts, while Gonzalez dropped to 14 wins, 1 loss and 7 knockouts.