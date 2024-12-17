Home / Boxing Videos / Fury and Usyk make EPIC grand arrivals as they prepare for rematch 🔥🥊

Fury and Usyk make EPIC grand arrivals as they prepare for rematch 🔥🥊

Sky Sports Boxing 1 hour ago Boxing Videos



► WATCH USYK/FURY 2: https://bit.ly/FuryUsyk2

Watch as fight week truly got underway when Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury made their entrances at the official grand arrivals ceremony in Riyadh.

#usykfury2 #tysonfury #oleksandrusyk

► Subscribe to Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Watch Sky Sports: https://bit.ly/BuySkySports
► Boxing full fights & highlights: https://bit.ly/SkyBoxingHighlights
► The Gloves Are Off: https://bit.ly/SkyTheGlovesAreOff
► Toe2Toe: https://bit.ly/SkyToe2Toe

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Darts: https://bit.ly/SubSkySportsDarts
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf
► Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub
► Sky Sports Premier League: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsPL
► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub

► Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/skysportsboxing
► Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/skysportsboxing/
► TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@skysportsboxing
► X: https://x.com/SkySportsBoxing
► Website: https://www.skysports.com

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Tags

About Sky Sports Boxing

Check Also

David Benavidez and David Morrell almost come to blows at media workout

David Benavidez and David Morrell face off at the media workout and when Morrell refuses …

© Copyright 2000 - 2024, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved