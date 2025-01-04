War Of The Roses ⚔️🌹 Kell Brook's Big Win Vs Matthew Hatton | Brook Vs Hatton Full Fight

Head back into the Matchroom vault to Saturday 17 March 2012 as Kell Brook and Matthew Hatton boxed for top spot in the UK. It proved to be a special night for The Special One as Brook marched on to 27-0.
#Boxing #KellBrook #MatchroomBoxing
***
Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube
⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌
Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing
Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.