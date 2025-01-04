Nikhemttolla to fight Nuno for WBA Asia belt on Feb. 1  – World Boxing Association

Kazakhstan’s Yelshat Nikhemttolla will face Indonesia’s Flasidus Nuno on February 1 for the vacant WBA Asia bantamweight title in Bangkok, Thailand.

WBA Asia announced the bout on Friday with great expectation as the fight will pit two top level fighters who are looking to move up in world boxing and know that a win in this bout would give them the jump they are looking for.

Nikhemttolla is a native of China but has Kazakh nationality and is undefeated in his career. The 30-year-old fighter spent the early part of his career in China and then moved to Kazakhstan, where he has fought most of his recent fights.

Nuno, who is 28 years old and hails from Translok, comes in on a five-fight knockout streak and is in the prime of his career. The Indonesian will be leaving his home country for the first time and knows he faces a tough challenge, but intends to overcome it.

Nikhemttolla’s record is 20 wins, no losses, 1 draw and 7 knockouts, while Nuno has 10 wins, 1 loss, 2 draws and 8 knockouts.