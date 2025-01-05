Home / Boxing Videos / FACE OFF 😤 Jai Opetaia Vs David Nyika: IBF & Ring Magazine Title Clash

FACE OFF 😤 Jai Opetaia Vs David Nyika: IBF & Ring Magazine Title Clash

Matchroom Boxing 3 hours ago Boxing Videos



What a fight coming up on Wednesday as Jai Opetaia defends his IBF World and Ring Magazine Cruiserweight Titles against unbeaten David Nyika! Watch as the two go head to head after the final press conference on the Gold Coast.

#shorts #opetaianyika #boxing

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

JAI OPETAIA VS. DAVID NYIKA OPEN WORKOUTS LIVESTREAM

January 5, 2025 — Jai Opetaia vs. David Nyika open workouts live from Gold Coast, …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved