When Claressa Shields Boxed On A Matchroom Show | Shields Vs Hannah Rankin Full Fight





Head back to the Kansas Star Arena on 17 November 2018 as Claressa Shields added the WBC to her IBF World Middleweight Titles against Scotland’s Hannah Rankin in what has proved to be the American superstar’s sole Matchroom card appearance to date.

#ClaressaShields #Boxing #MatchroomBoxing

***

