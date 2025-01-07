Brandon Figueroa KOs Luis Nery and takes his WBC strap | Nery vs Figeuroa





The “Heartbreaker” remained unbeaten when he added the WBC World Super Bantamweight title to his WBA strap with a stunning TKO victory over Luis Nery on Saturday, May 15, 2021.

This fight lead to the Figueroa vs Fulton unification fight, and ultimately his first loss. Figueroa seems revenge against Stephen Fulton February 1, 2025, where they run back their fight of the year from 2021.

📺 Watch the Brandon Figueroa Jr vs Luis Nery full fight here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yefbc8aXnMk&themeRefresh=1

#FigueroaNery #BrandonFigueroa #BrandonFigueroaJr

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions