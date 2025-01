Full Fight | Marquez vs Pacquiao II! Was Marquez Cheated Or Did The Knockdown Save PacMan? (FREE)





The 2nd of 4 Thrilling Clashes Between These 2 Warriors! How Did You Have The Series Pan Out?

Juan Manuel Marquez vs Manny Pacquiao 2

March 15th, 2008 – Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, NV – #MarquezPacquiao

#Goldenboypromotions #boxing #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #juan #manuel #marquez #mexico #manny #pacquiao #mannypacquiao #pacman #filipino #philippines #goldenboy #sports #freefight #free #full #fight #fullfight

Shop Golden Boy

https://bit.ly/3qFl98W

Follow Golden Boy on TikTok:

https://bit.ly/4bDOXVa

Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:

https://bit.ly/3s4shMw

Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:

https://bit.ly/45aPCL6

Like Golden Boy on Facebook:

https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl