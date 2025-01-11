Home / Boxing Videos / Canelo Alvarez Talks Potential Terence Crawford Fight & Beterbiev Vs Bivol 2

Canelo Alvarez Talks Potential Terence Crawford Fight & Beterbiev Vs Bivol 2

Matchroom Boxing 2 hours ago Boxing Videos



Canelo has arrived in London for The Ring Awards and talks a possible future fight with Terence Crawford and gives us thoughts on Artur Beterbiev vs Dmitry Bivol’s rematch.

