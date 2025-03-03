Home / Boxing News / Tellez Claims WBA Interim Title with Dominant Win – World Boxing Association

Cuban rising star Yoenis Tellez delivered a commanding performance at the Barclays Center, securing a unanimous decision victory over Julian Williams to capture the WBA interim super welterweight world title.

Tellez set the tone early, showcasing his sharp accuracy and precision. In the third round, he opened a deep cut over Williams’ eyebrow, applying even more pressure on the American veteran. As the fight progressed, Tellez continued to widen the gap, landing the cleaner, more effective shots and taking full control of the contest.

The judges saw it the same way, with unanimous scorecards of 119-109, 118-110, and 117-111, all in favor of the Cuban.

With this victory, Tellez improves to 10-0 (7 KOs) and captures his second WBA title, having previously held the Continental Latin America belt. Now, he waits to see what’s next in a stacked division where Terence Crawford reigns as the WBA Super Champion.


