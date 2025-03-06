Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull – Fatal Fury | Live Press Conference | Undisputed Championship 🥊

Join us in New York City for the launch press conference of Canelo Alvarez vs William Scull. Watch history unfold as the Legendary Mexican Super-Middleweight gets ready to make his long anticipated Riyadh Season debut against the undefeated Cuban World Champion William Scull.
