Sara Bailey Set to Defend Her Title Against Cristina Navarro – World Boxing Association

This Friday, March 7, 2025, the Great Canadian Casino Resort in Toronto will host a thrilling showdown for the WBA light flyweight world title. Undefeated champion Sara Bailey is set to defend her belt against Spain’s Cristina Navarro in the highly anticipated main event of the evening.

Bailey (5-0, 0 KOs), a proud Canadian fighter, has dominated her opponents since turning professional in 2022, winning all her bouts by decision. However, one thing still eludes her: her first knockout victory.

This marks Bailey’s second world title defense since being elevated to full WBA champion. With roots in Sierra Leone, she brings a blend of international amateur experience and a disciplined professional approach, making her a formidable force in the division.

On the other side of the ring stands Cristina Navarro (6-2, 1 KO), a determined Spanish contender looking to upset the champion. Known for her grit, adaptability, and relentless pressure, Navarro is aiming to dethrone Bailey and claim the gold for herself.

This bout promises to be a clash of styles. Bailey will look to control the pace with her superior technique and ring generalship, while Navarro will try to push forward and create openings for power shots.

The keys to victory? Bailey must use her jab and footwork to keep Navarro at bay, while the challenger must close the distance, engage in close-quarters exchanges, and force the fight into uncomfortable territory for the champion.

Will Bailey’s technical mastery prevail, or will Navarro’s pressure break through? Fans are in for an electrifying night of boxing in Toronto!