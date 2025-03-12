Keith Thurman vs. Brock Jarvis FIGHT REPLAY (U.S. Only)





Former unified world champion Keith “One Time” Thurman will take on hard-hitting Australian contender Brock Jarvis in a 10-round WBA International Super Welterweight Title showdown that headlines a stacked five-fight card on Wednesday, March 12 that will stream here on the PBC YouTube Channel from Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, Australia.

The replay presentation begins at 9:00 a.m. ET/6:00 a.m. PT and will also feature middleweight contenders Michael Zerafa and Besir Ay in the 10-round co-main event, plus all-action contender Mateo Tapia faces off against Sergei Vorobev in a 10-round middleweight clash. Additionally, Tonga Tongotongo will face Kirra Ruston in a 10-round light heavyweight scrap, and the opener will see super welterweights Sonny Knight and Jordan Martin square off in a five-round bout.

#ThurmanJarvis #KeithThurman #Boxing

Visit PremierBoxingChampions.com for more info.

SIGN UP FOR FIGHT ALERTS:

https://pbcham.ps/FightAlerts

FOLLOW US:

Tweets by premierboxing

https://instagram.com/premierboxing

https://www.facebook.com/premierboxingchampions