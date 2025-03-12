Home / Boxing Videos / Sebastian Fundora On the Biggest Misconception About His Fight Style

Sebastian Fundora On the Biggest Misconception About His Fight Style

“I’m a unified world champion for a reason!”

Sebastian Fundora reveals what he believes is the biggest misconception about his fighting style.

#FundoraBooker | March 22 | Prime Video

