Throwback | Oscar De La Hoya vs. Arturo Gatti! A Real Hero Returns





De La Hoya dominated an overmatched Gatti, flooring him with a left hand 12 seconds in the first round and then continuing to land punches and combination almost at will throughout the remainder of the fight. De La Hoya would open a cut under Gatti’s left eye which would hinder Gatti to the point that the fight was briefly stopped in the third round to allow Gatti to wipe the blood from the wound. Finally, at 1:16 of the fifth round, with Gatti suffering from constant abuse, Gatti’s manager Pat Lynch threw a towel into the ring to signify surrender. Referee Jay Nady immediately acknowledged the towel and stopped the fight, giving De La Hoya the victory by technical knockout.

Oscar De La Hoya vs. Arturo Gatti | March 24, 2001| MGM Grand Garden Arena, Paradise, Nevada, U.S

