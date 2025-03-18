Home / Boxing Videos / Skye Nicolson's Crowning World Title Moment | Nicolson Vs Mahfoud Full Fight

Skye Nicolson's Crowning World Title Moment | Nicolson Vs Mahfoud Full Fight

Matchroom Boxing 6 hours ago Boxing Videos



Ahead of defence number three against Tiara Brown, watch back as Skye Nicolson put on a masterclass to outpoint Sarah Mahfoud and win the WBC World Featherweight Title back in April 2024. ‘Future Undisputed’ continues her charge to more belts in 2025 in Sydney live on DAZN.

#SkyeNicolson #Boxing #Matchroom

***

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing
Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing
Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.

Tags

About Matchroom Boxing

Check Also

Fundora vs Ocampo FULL FIGHT: October 8, 2022 | PBC on Showtime

Unbeaten WBC Interim Super Welterweight Champion Sebastian “The Towering Inferno’’ Fundora outworks former title challenger …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved