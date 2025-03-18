Rematch Set for This Saturday – World Boxing Association

The world of women’s boxing is gearing up for a blockbuster showdown. This Saturday, March 22, 2025, the Qudos Bank Arena in Sydney, Australia, will host the highly anticipated rematch between Cherneka Johnson and Nina Hughes—a fight fueled by fierce rivalry, sky-high expectations, and a thirst for redemption.

Current WBA bantamweight world champion Cherneka Johnson will defend her title against a challenger determined to overturn the outcome of their last encounter. At 30 years old, Johnson comes into the bout with a solid record of 16 wins (6 by KO) and only 2 losses. Her technical prowess and relentless ring pressure have established her as one of the most respected champions in her division.

Meanwhile, 42-year-old Nina Hughes is set to prove that age is just a number in the squared circle. With a record of 6 wins (2 by KO) and 1 loss, Hughes has shown admirable tenacity—especially after her razor-thin majority decision loss in May 2024.

Both fighters have been working intensively in their training camps. Hughes promises a more aggressive and tactical approach to avoid letting the fight go the distance, while Johnson aims to consolidate her dominance with a performance that leaves no doubt about her superiority.

This electrifying contest will see pride, talent, and competitive spirit on full display. Will Hughes avenge her loss, or will Johnson reaffirm her status as the undisputed champion? The answer will be determined in the ring.