Figueroa vs Fulton 2 FULL FIGHT: February 1, 2025 | PBC on Prime Video PPV





Former unified champion Stephen Fulton Jr. (23-1, 8 KOs) captured the WBC Featherweight World Championship with an impressive unanimous decision (117-111 and 116-112 twice) victory over two-division world champion Brandon “The Heartbreaker” Figueroa (25-2-1, 19 KOs) in their championship rematch.

“It feels good,” said Fulton. “I’m a champion again and for everyone who doubted me, just keep supporting me how you’ve been supporting me, whether it’s negative or positive.”

“He won fair and square,” said Figueroa. “I’d love to fight him again, but right now I just have to go back to the drawing board and get the next one.”

Figueroa and Fulton met for a second time after their 2021 super bantamweight championship unification match stood out as one of the year’s best fights, won by Fulton via decision. In the rematch, the fighters returned to their familiar form, with Figueroa stalking Fulton and Fulton proving a deft counterpuncher.

This time, Fulton appeared to be the sharper fighter throughout, cleanly landing to the head and body consistently, even during moments where Figueroa would appear to have an advantage when pushing Fulton to the ropes. In his second fight with trainer Derek “Bozy” Ennis in his corner, Philadelphia’s Fulton became a two-division world champion on the strength of a 35% connect rate on power punches and by out landing Figueroa 214 to 143.

“I feel like he didn’t let enough shots go like he normally would,” said Fulton. “I think he slowed down in this division. His punch output was down from our first fight. I capitalized off of that, used my jab and listened to my corner. His power wasn’t anything different from the first fight.”

Fulton’s fast start proved to be the difference on the scorecards, as he won the first four rounds according to all three judges. With a new world title reign under way, Fulton stated his intention to take his time before focusing on his next target.

“I’m just gonna enjoy the victory and live in the moment,” said Fulton post fight. “Then we’ll weigh our options.”

