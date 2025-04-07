Zaurbek and Jukembayev Dominate, Claim WBA Continental Crowns in Kazakhstan – World Boxing Association

Kazakhstan had plenty to cheer about on Saturday night as two of its brightest stars, Sultan Zaurbek and Batyrzhan Jukembayev, put on masterclass performances at the Barys Arena in Astana, each walking away with WBA Continental titles in their respective divisions.

In the main attraction, Sultan Zaurbek (20-0, 14 KOs) kept his perfect record intact with a dominant unanimous decision win over South Africa’s Azinga Fuzile. Over ten tactical rounds, the super featherweight standout controlled the pace, picked his shots with sniper-like accuracy, and systematically shut down Fuzile’s offense. Judges saw it clearly in Zaurbek’s favor, awarding him the WBA Continental Super Featherweight strap in front of an electric home crowd.

Fuzile, known for his experience and grit, came in looking to spoil the party, but was consistently outgunned by Zaurbek’s clean combinations and footwork. The Kazakh fighter stayed a step ahead all night, proving he’s ready for bigger names on the world stage.

In the co-main event, Batyrzhan Jukembayev (22-1, 17 KOs) put on a near-flawless performance of his own, cruising to a wide unanimous decision over Britain’s Kane Gardner in a ten-round super lightweight bout. The judges had it 100-89, 100-89, and 100-90—all in favor of Jukembayev, who now claims the WBA Continental Gold Super Lightweight belt.

Jukembayev was surgical in his approach, using movement, sharp angles, and a stiff jab to frustrate Gardner from the opening bell. Despite Gardner’s toughness and willingness to exchange, he couldn’t find a way to penetrate the Kazakh’s tight defense or match his output.

Both Kazakh fighters made strong statements in front of a roaring hometown crowd, and with their new WBA Continental hardware, they’ve positioned themselves as serious contenders in their divisions. With performances like these, Zaurbek and Jukembayev are looking less like prospects and more like future world title challengers.