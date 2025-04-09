The WBA and Fedebop Met to Advance Boxing in Panama – World Boxing Association

In a bold move aimed at revitalizing Panamanian boxing from the grassroots up, the World Boxing Association (WBA) and the Federación de Boxeo de Panamá (Fedebop) have joined forces to pave the way for a new era of talent development in the country.

Alfredo Mendoza, Vice Chairman of WBA’s regional arm Fedelatin, sat down with Fedebop officials for a high-level meeting focused on crafting joint strategies to support the next generation of fighters. The conversation revolved around strengthening amateur boxing and opening up new opportunities for young athletes across Panama.

One of the key initiatives presented was the WBA Future Champions program—an ambitious platform designed to equip up-and-coming boxers with the tools, training, and exposure needed to reach their full potential. Mendoza emphasized how this initiative, coupled with Fedebop’s grassroots network, could serve as a game-changer for countless young prospects.

“By working together, we can truly make a lasting impact on the lives of young athletes and the future of boxing in the region,” Mendoza noted.

This partnership underscores the WBA’s ongoing commitment to the sport—not just at the professional level, but from the ground up. With its eyes firmly set on youth development, the WBA hopes this alliance with Fedebop becomes a model for similar collaborations across Latin America.