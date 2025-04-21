“Retribution Is Coming For You!” | Eubank Jr Vs Benn | INSIDE LOOK | Matchroom Boxing





Matchroom Boxing presents its INSIDE LOOK at Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn, the massively anticipated generational showdown that takes place in London this Saturday, April 26.

Matchroom’s INSIDE LOOK takes you inside the feud, with exclusive interviews with Conor Benn, Nigel Benn and Eddie Hearn.

#conorbenn #chriseubank #benneubank #matchroomboxing

Subscribe to our channel for exclusive content ➡️ https://bit.ly/MatchroomBoxingYouTube

⇌ Follow Matchroom Boxing On Social ⇌

Instagram → http://www.instagram.com/matchroomboxing

Twitter → https://www.twitter.com/matchroomboxing

Facebook → https://www.facebook.com/matchroomboxing

Head over to our website https://www.matchroomboxing.com to view our full stable, upcoming events and the latest news.