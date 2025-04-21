Madrid to Host the First WBA Europe Regional Convention from July 15 to 18* – World Boxing Association

The World Boxing Association (WBA) will hold its first-ever Europe Regional Convention in Madrid, from July 15 to 18, 2025. The event will bring together leading figures from European and international boxing, sports authorities, media, trainers, promoters, and fans, in a gathering aimed at strengthening the sport’s growth across the continent.

The convention will take place at the Only YOU Hotel Atocha, a modern and centrally located venue that will host all official meetings and activities. As part of the event’s program, boxing matches will also be held, showcasing the talent and competitiveness of European boxing.

Mariana Borissova, Director of WBA Europe, expressed her enthusiasm for the upcoming event: “We are very pleased to announce this first regional convention in Europe. Madrid will serve as a meeting point to share ideas, promote the development of boxing in the region, and strengthen our ties with all stakeholders in the sport. I am confident we will experience some very special days for European boxing.”

WBA President Gilberto Jesús Mendoza added: “Holding this regional convention in Madrid is an important step in our global vision. We want to keep bringing the WBA closer to every corner of the world, and Europe plays a key role in that process. We are confident it will be a great event and a platform to keep building the future of boxing.”

The official event website will be announced soon, offering full details on the agenda, registration, and scheduled activities.