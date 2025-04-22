Home / Boxing Videos / Eddie Hearn: Unfocused and unconfident Eubank gets KO'd by Conor Benn

Eddie Hearn: Unfocused and unconfident Eubank gets KO'd by Conor Benn

Promoter Eddie Hearn is pumped for Saturday’s Chris Eubank Jr vs Conor Benn grudge match. Hearn talks Eubank’s mistake on focusing on him more than Conor Benn, the rivalry with the two Dads, the history of this fight and some exclusive insight into Team Benn’s training camp just a few days out from Fight Night.

0:00 Starts
5:00 Eddie Hearn says Eubank is more focused on him than Benn
6:40 Eddie Hearn says Eubank’s ‘incredible’ chin is gone
9:00 Eddie Hearn thinks Eubank isn’t confident
1130: Eddie Hearn whoever wins is a global star

