EUBANK JR VS CONOR BENN | FULL Media Workout





Watch the official open workout for Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn – “Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves” – ahead of their epic middleweight clash on April 26, 2025, at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London! Get a sneak peek at both fighters as they showcase their skills and intensity before going head-to-head this weekend, live on DAZN.

🎟️ Buy #EubankBenn on DAZN NOW – link in bio | Powered by Fatal Fury City of Wolves | April 26 | @RingMagazine

Subscribe to our YouTube channel 👉 http://bit.ly/DAZNBoxingYouTube

Subscribe to the DAZN X Series YouTube channel 👉 https://bit.ly/XSeriesYouTube

Sign up to DAZN now 👉 http://DAZN.com/youtube

Follow DAZN Boxing On Social Media 👇

Twitter: https://www.twitter.com/DAZNBoxing

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/DAZNBoxing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DAZN

The DAZN Boxing Show ► https://bit.ly/3EQ70HN

DAZN Rewind ► https://bit.ly/32iAaRT

#DAZN #DAZNBoxing #Boxing