Usyk vs Dubois II: Tickets On Sale Now!

Tickets are on sale today for the historic heavyweight showdown between Oleksandr Usyk and Daniel Dubois for the title of Undisputed Champion of the World.

This unprecedented event in the United Kingdom takes place at Wembley Stadium on Saturday July 19.

For the IBF world champion Dubois, this represents his opportunity to inscribe his name in the sporting history books by becoming the first British heavyweight to become undisputed with four major title belts. Lennox Lewis previously held three in 1999.

The great Ukrainian Usyk is the unified champion and will be seeking a piece of history of his own. If he overcomes the powerhouse Dubois, he will become a two-time undisputed heavyweight champion, having also been undisputed at cruiserweight.

The pair went head-to-head at the opening media conference on Tuesday and Londoner Dubois indicated his readiness to get down to business.

“I think I am on fire now, I’m on fire and just pent up and ready to go. It is going to be a bloodbath and I will put all the nonsense to rest. I will show I am a man of the future.

“I know that in the ring on the night he will be doing a funny dance when I hit him.”

Hall of Fame promoter Frank Warren added: “On 19 July we are going to see history, we are going to see the best fighting the best, the No.1 against the No.2. The two best active heavyweights in the world putting it all on the line and it is going to be something magnificent.”

July 19 could be a once in a lifetime opportunity to witness greatness and the biggest possible event in the sport, the equivalent of boxing’s World Cup Final. It will be an ‘I was there’ moment and you can watch it all unfold in person by clicking the link below and securing your seat for Britain’s first undisputed heavyweight clash.