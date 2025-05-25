Aloys Youmbi Blasts Out David Jamieson to Claim WBA Continental Cruiserweight Title – World Boxing Association

Aloys Youmbi made a thunderous statement Saturday night at the SSE Hydro in Glasgow, capturing the WBA Continental cruiserweight title with a dominant third-round knockout of David Jamieson. In a breakout performance, the young British puncher showcased raw power and relentless aggression, staking his claim as one of the cruiserweight division’s rising threats.

From the opening bell, Youmbi came out like a man on a mission. He wasted no time closing the distance, walking Jamieson down and unloading heavy, accurate combinations. Jamieson, the more seasoned of the two, tried to weather the storm, but he simply couldn’t keep pace with the ferocity Youmbi brought to the ring.

The first round set the tone. Youmbi dropped Jamieson twice with clubbing shots that shook the crowd and sent a clear message—this fight wasn’t going the distance. The second round saw more of the same, as Jamieson hit the canvas yet again under the weight of Youmbi’s relentless assault.

The end came swiftly in the third. Youmbi dug in with a brutal left hook to the body, then followed it up with a pinpoint right hand upstairs that left Jamieson on rubber legs. Seeing the veteran unable to defend himself, the referee waved it off without hesitation. It was as clean and emphatic a finish as you’ll see—a statement KO, no questions asked.

With the win, Youmbi improves to 10-1 with 9 knockouts, solidifying his reputation as a dangerous force in the cruiserweight ranks. For Jamieson, who hoped to lean on his experience, the defeat marks his fourth professional loss and leaves his future in the division hanging in the balance.