Carl Froch vs Mikkel Kessler | Full Rematch | Matchroom Boxing





Carl Froch’s iconic rematch with Mikkel Kessler for the IBF and WBA super-middleweight titles. Kessler had won the first fight two years previously. This was a unification match, with Froch risking his IBF super-middleweight championship vs Kessler’s (regular) WBA title. The fight took place on 25 May 2013 at The O2 Arena in London, England.

