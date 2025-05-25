Moses Itauma Steamrolls Mike Balogun to Retain WBA International Heavyweight Strap – World Boxing Association

Slovak-born Brit Moses Itauma wasted no time reminding the heavyweight division why he’s one of its brightest rising stars, stopping American veteran Mike Balogun in the second round to retain his WBA International heavyweight title Saturday night at The SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

Itauma, just 20 years old, showcased poise, power, and precision beyond his years, delivering a brutal right hook to Balogun’s chin that ended the bout at just 46 seconds into the second round. Referee John Latham had seen enough, calling a halt to the contest after two prior knockdowns—one in the opening frame and another moments before the final blow.

The writing was on the wall early. In round one, Itauma floored Balogun with a sharp left hook that sent the American to the canvas for the first count of the night. Balogun bravely beat the count and managed to make it through the round, but the damage had been done.

In the second, Itauma picked his shots with surgical precision. A punishing combination sent Balogun to a knee, clearly rattled. Although the American tried to rally and swing his way back into the fight, he left himself wide open after throwing a lead left—and Itauma made him pay. A thudding counter right detonated clean, leaving Balogun sprawled on the canvas. The referee didn’t bother with a count—this one was over.

With the emphatic TKO win, Itauma improves to 12-0 with 10 knockouts and continues to build momentum as one of the most dangerous young forces in the heavyweight ranks. Currently ranked No. 3 among challengers to unified champion Oleksandr Usyk, Itauma’s star continues to rise.

This bout marked his first defense of the WBA International title, which he claimed last December in Riyadh with a dominant performance over Australia’s Demsey McKean.