Hughes Outpoints Sharp to Capture WBA Continental Crown – World Boxing Association

Veteran southpaw Maxi Hughes turned back the challenge of Archie Sharp with a composed, clinical performance at the Keepmoat Stadium in Doncaster, earning a unanimous decision and walking away with the WBA Continental lightweight title.

From the opening bell, Hughes made his intentions clear—cutting off the ring, applying steady pressure, and nullifying Sharp’s movement. While the 30-year-old Sharp tried to use his speed and counterpunching to keep the fight at range, Hughes consistently had the better of the exchanges, landing the cleaner, more telling shots.

As the fight wore on, Hughes’ experience and ring IQ became more apparent. He dictated the pace and frustrated Sharp, who couldn’t quite find the rhythm to keep the 35-year-old off him.

After ten rounds, the judges handed down scores of 115-113, 120-108, and 116-112—all in favor of Hughes, who now improves to 29-7-2. The win further cements his status as a serious player in the lightweight ranks.

For Sharp, who came in with a 25-1 record, this marks just the second defeat of his pro career. Despite showing flashes of his trademark movement and sharp technique, he struggled to deal with the relentless pressure and physicality of Hughes, and now faces a crucial regrouping phase if he hopes to climb back into contention.