Murodjon Akhmadaliev Must Beat Luis Castillo To Fight Naoya Inoue 👀

Watch as Murodjon Akhmadaliev goes head to head with Luis Castillo two days out from their clash in Mexico with the lure of a monster fight with Naoya Inoue in the works later this year for MJ!

