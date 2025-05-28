WBA Champion Jasmine Artiga Honored by the City of Tampa – World Boxing Association

In a proud moment for the local fight scene, World Boxing Association (WBA) super flyweight champion Jasmine Artiga was honored with a special proclamation by Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, recognizing her outstanding contributions to the sport of boxing and her lasting impact on the community.

A Tampa native, Artiga has steadily risen through the ranks of professional boxing to become one of the most respected and dynamic names in her division. Her discipline, grit, and unwavering commitment to her craft have not only earned her championship gold but also the admiration of fans and peers alike — both in and out of the ring.

During the heartfelt ceremony, Mayor Castor praised Artiga’s dedication to boxing and her role as a positive influence and role model for the city’s youth. Wearing her WBA championship belt with pride, Artiga appeared visibly moved as she accepted the plaque and listened to the words of appreciation from local officials.

The proclamation didn’t just acknowledge her athletic achievements — it also celebrated her deep connection to the community she calls home. Artiga’s story is one of perseverance, passion, and purpose.

With this civic recognition now part of her growing legacy, Artiga remains laser-focused on the next chapter in her boxing journey. If this latest milestone is any indication, the best is yet to come for Tampa’s own champion.