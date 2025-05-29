High-Stakes Showdown for WBA World Title – World Boxing Association

On July 11th, the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York City will host a women’s boxing clash that promises to leave its mark in the history books. Undisputed super featherweight queen Alycia Baumgardner will put her crown on the line against Spain’s rising star Jennifer Miranda — a challenger aiming to become the first undisputed champion in her country’s history.

Baumgardner, boasting a 15-1 record with 7 knockouts, has firmly established herself as one of the most dominant forces in the division. With explosive power and an aggressive style, she’s collected every major belt at 130 pounds — including the coveted WBA world title — solidifying her reign as the division’s top dog.

Standing across the ring will be the undefeated Jennifer Miranda (12-0, 1 KO), the current WBA interim champion. The fighter from Cádiz, Spain, brings technical skill, grit, and a nation’s hopes on her shoulders. A win over Baumgardner wouldn’t just be the upset of the year — it would etch her name in Spanish boxing history.

Expect fireworks. Baumgardner will rely on her punching power and big-fight experience, while Miranda looks to outbox and outlast the champ. With every belt on the line and legacy at stake, the bright lights of MSG are set for a truly historic night in women’s boxing.