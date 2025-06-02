Home / Boxing Videos / OSCAR DE LA HOYA | Working with The Ring, Zepeda vs. Stevenson, and the latest on Zurdo Ramirez!

OSCAR DE LA HOYA | Working with The Ring, Zepeda vs. Stevenson, and the latest on Zurdo Ramirez!

Golden Boy Boxing 4 hours ago Boxing Videos



The Golden Boy talks about the latest news on Ryan Garcia, working with PBC, and previews William Zepeda vs. Shakur Stevenson.

#goldenboypromotions #boxing #boxeo #oscardelahoya #boxing2025 #boxinghighlights #throwback #highlight #full #fight #fullfight #ryangarcia #goldenboyfightnight

Watch our fights LIVE and on-demand on DAZN:
https://www.dazn.com/en-US/home
Shop Golden Boy
https://bit.ly/3qFl98W
Follow Golden Boy on Twitter:
https://bit.ly/3s4shMw
Follow Golden Boy on Instagram:
https://bit.ly/45aPCL6
Like Golden Boy on Facebook:
https://bit.ly/3OEqVjl

Tags

About Golden Boy Boxing

Check Also

Will we see another Jake Paul stoppage win? 🥊 #shorts

🎟️ Buy #PaulChavez NOW – link in bio | #RamirezDorticos | June 28 | Exclusively …

© Copyright 2000 - 2025, Saddo Boxing All Rights Reserved